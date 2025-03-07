Protests expected
Tension ahead of the Academics’ Ball: several demonstrations planned
Several counter-demonstrations have been announced for the Academics' Ball on Friday evening in Vienna, where German nationalist fraternity members and prominent representatives of the international right will be gathering. FPÖ National Council President and fraternity member Walter Rosenkranz is also expected to attend. The ban in the city center will be much smaller this year.
The Vienna Academics' Ball is considered a central event of the right-wing scene, 17 of the 57 FPÖ MPs are members of a nationalist fraternity. And there will be protests against the well-known fraternity ball again this year. For this reason, most of Vienna's city center will be cordoned off by the police so that the ball can go ahead without disruption. For this reason, the police have imposed a ban on the area around Heldenplatz, which comes into force on Friday at 5pm.
Police closures in the city center
Traffic obstructions and police roadblocks are to be expected in the city center on Friday evening. From 17:00, vehicle traffic will be closed in a ring road between Operngasse and Wipplingerstraße. There will also be short-term closures and detour in the assembly area and in adjacent streets. Ball guests can still drive to the venue.
In the inner-city area, short-term detour for private traffic are to be expected. The Vienna police recommend avoiding the affected area. Passengers on public transport must also expect restrictions.
Several hundred police officers from Vienna and the provinces of Lower Austria and Upper Austria will be on duty to maintain public order and security, both in uniform and in civilian clothing.
Several counter-demonstrations planned
In the inner-city area, several stand-up demonstrations have been registered, and a march will also be held from Universitätsring via Hoher Markt to Stephansplatz. Two anti-fascist counter-demonstrations have also announced protests: the alliance "Offensive gegen Rechts" is calling for a demonstration against the event at 5 p.m. and refers in its advance announcement to "German national fraternity members and other right-wing extremists" who will be dancing together again in the Hofburg in 2025.
The "Anti-Fascist Alliance Ballhausplatz", on the other hand, is planning a demonstration on Michaelerplatz in Vienna's city center from 7 pm.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
