Tension ahead of the Academics’ Ball: several demonstrations planned

The Vienna Academics' Ball is considered a central event of the right-wing scene, 17 of the 57 FPÖ MPs are members of a nationalist fraternity. And there will be protests against the well-known fraternity ball again this year. For this reason, most of Vienna's city center will be cordoned off by the police so that the ball can go ahead without disruption. For this reason, the police have imposed a ban on the area around Heldenplatz, which comes into force on Friday at 5pm.