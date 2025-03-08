New strategy
Things are getting even better for women in Burgenland
Burgenland is one of the most progressive provinces in Austria when it comes to equality. Provincial Councillor Daniela Winker wants to achieve even more with the "Women's Strategy".
For over a century, International Women's Day has been celebrated on March 8 to promote equal rights for women worldwide. In Burgenland, too, measures are constantly being implemented to support women in different life situations. In recent years alone, the state government has achieved important milestones with the introduction of all-year kindergarten and vacation childcare, the heating and rent cap, the employment of family carers and the minimum wage, which represents absolute equality between men and women.
Burgenland in fourth place
These efforts are bearing fruit, as the latest Equality Index 2025, a study measuring gender equality in Austria's cities and municipalities, proves. Burgenland ranks fourth in the federal state ranking after Vienna, Salzburg and Vorarlberg - two places higher than in the first wave of the survey.
"A lot of progress has been made, especially in the areas of childcare and education," said a delighted Elisabeth Böhm, Chairwoman of the Association of Cities and Towns, and Gerhard Michalitsch, President of the Chamber of Labor. Burgenland also recorded the largest average improvement in the ranking of its municipalities.
From funding to the health day
According to Daniela Winkler, the new women's provincial councillor, there is still a lot to do when it comes to equal rights. That is why she presented the "Women's Strategy 2030" yesterday. She wants to bring more women into management positions through targeted support and networks and make it easier to combine family and career with family-friendly working models and support when returning from parental leave. In addition, women are to be promoted economically through equal pay measures, educational initiatives and support for female founders, and workshops on financial education are to be implemented. A women's health day is also being planned for the first time.
New transitional housing
Protection against violence and prevention also remain a focus. "In addition to the women's shelter, three transitional apartments are currently being set up where women who have been victims of violence can find refuge. The StoP violence protection project, where those affected can share their experiences of assault, is also being expanded. The districts of Jennersdorf, Güssing and Oberwart will be joined by Eisenstadt and Mattersburg," says Winkler.
