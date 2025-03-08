Things are getting even better for women in Burgenland

From funding to the health day

According to Daniela Winkler, the new women's provincial councillor, there is still a lot to do when it comes to equal rights. That is why she presented the "Women's Strategy 2030" yesterday. She wants to bring more women into management positions through targeted support and networks and make it easier to combine family and career with family-friendly working models and support when returning from parental leave. In addition, women are to be promoted economically through equal pay measures, educational initiatives and support for female founders, and workshops on financial education are to be implemented. A women's health day is also being planned for the first time.