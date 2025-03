The area around the dump is a hot spot

When you think of a European Cup round of 16, you think of the big soccer stages, modern arenas or - like Rapid in the first leg - you end up in Banja Luka. Because the Gradski Stadium, built in 1937, has fallen out of time. Not just because of the running track. Barbed wire around the outside of the crumbling stand walls, graffiti, mold, spartan dressing rooms - the list is long. It's unbelievable that Sturm (in the top flight) and Wolfsberg are not allowed to play at home internationally, but UEFA ignored its "requirements" and gave the green light for Borac's dilapidated stadium.