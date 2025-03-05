Three stab wounds: Victim wants to marry attacker

Instead of reconciliation, knife rammed into back

The story: the two women, driven by jealousy, are said to have left the party in Vienna's Prater after an argument. But instead of going home, they made their first stop at the Praterstern police station - the 29-year-old is said to have stolen money and a cell phone from the later accused. As there were no clues and the 28-year-old was apparently drunk, they then went to their shared apartment, where everything escalated. There are said to have been several attempts at reconciliation, but the accused simply could not calm down. When her partner tried to grab her to hug her, the bloody deed took its course.