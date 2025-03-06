CEO reveals
Energie AG plans massive expansion in solar power
Austria's leading trade fair for renewable energies - this is how the WEBUILD energy saving fair presented by the "Krone", which takes place from Friday to Sunday in Wels, describes itself. Energie AG is also strongly represented there. CEO Leonhard Schitter spoke to the "Krone" about price developments, efforts to achieve climate neutrality and the role of solar power.
Around 20 experts will be on hand for personal discussions, the Energy Saving Academy will be offering presentations on energy efficiency, e-mobility and photovoltaics - Energie AG will be focusing on providing advice at the WEBUILD energy saving fair in Wels, which begins on Friday. "A particular focus this year is on the price of electricity," says Leonhard Schitter. The Energie AG CEO spoke to the "Krone" about ...
- The importance of the Energy Saving Fair, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, for Energie AG:
"Using energy carefully has always been an important issue for us - that hasn't changed. Our commitment to sustainability is also reflected in our Group strategy LOOP, according to which we want to become climate-neutral by 2035."
- The development of electricity prices:
"Electricity prices have calmed down at the moment. If there are no further unexpected geopolitical problems, this should not change. We are keeping our basic promise to lower prices as soon as possible. We have already done this three times in 2024 - once for electricity and twice for gas."
- Passing on price advantages:
"From April 1, our electricity customers will once again benefit from a significant reduction in the price of energy with the Loyal green electricity product. This makes Energie AG one of the cheapest electricity suppliers in Austria. We are also promising all our electricity customers a price guarantee from April 1, 2025 until March 31, 2026."
- The Energie AG offensive for solar power:
"Photovoltaics - just like water and wind - is an important basis for implementing the energy transition and optimally complements the other energy sources. The potential for expansion is there: We are planning to massively expand the photovoltaic sector by 2035. By then, 460 gigawatt hours more are to be generated from photovoltaics, 60 percent of which will be in Austria and 40 percent in our neighboring countries. This amount can cover the annual electricity needs of 130,000 households."
- Efforts to achieve the goal of being climate-neutral and independent by 2035:
"A very significant step in this direction is already underway: the construction of the Ebensee pumped storage power plant, the future 'green battery' of Upper Austria, is progressing according to plan. But of course we have also already taken extensive measures in the wind and photovoltaic sectors. The wind farm in Kobernaußerwald, the largest agri-PV plant in Pischelsdorf and the participation in PV projects in Slovenia and Italy are important steps. Energie AG's grid company is proactively working on the future expansion and conversion of parts of the existing high-pressure gas grid to hydrogen."
- The added value of the measures for customers:
"We want to leave our children and future generations a planet worth living on and put our energy future on a secure footing. Avoiding fossil fuels is essential for this. With our measures, we want to provide our customers and partners with an energy future that ensures prosperity and growth in Upper Austria."
