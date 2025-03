Judo veteran wants to get back on the mat after heart surgery

Successful procedure

The procedure was a complete success. Barely three weeks later, Moser and his judo medals came to Prof. Wiedemann for a check-up. "I was involved in judo myself for many years and competed for JZ Innsbruck in junior competitions, so the name Karl Moser was not unknown to me. I am very happy that we were able to help him," says Wiedemann. "My thanks go to the entire team at St. Pölten University Hospital," adds Moser. And who knows, maybe there will be another comeback on the judo mat.