Ferrari boss: “I think it’s unfair to Lewis”

"We don't need to"

All nonsense, as Elkann points out. The Ferrari CEO told Time magazine: "The insinuation that the signing of Lewis Hamilton was only done for marketing reasons, I think that's unfair to Lewis. To tell the truth - Lewis doesn't need something like that, and Ferrari doesn't need something like that either. What we do need are victories on the race track, and that's the only reason we came together. I see unlimited possibilities for this connection."