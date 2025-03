Conductor for 3000 cars: “A smile always helps”

It's Monday - and therefore quieter than usual? "But no," laughs Zoran, pointing to the endless line of cars rolling into the parking lot of the Hochzillertal-Kaltenbach ski center at around 8.30 am. Many of the license plates are yellow - part of Holland is on (ski) vacation. With experienced gestures, the 55-year-old sorts through coaches, ski buses, cars and pedestrians streaming to the lift entrance with their skis on their shoulders. "You have to stand in the middle of the road, otherwise you have zero effect," grins Zoran.