Attack in the Zillertal
Drunk skier beats up helper in hospital
Brutal attack at the weekend in the Tyrolean Zillertal: A 21-year-old vacationer from the Netherlands attacked a Belgian (59) when he tried to help him. The victim fled to a hotel and alerted the police. A short time later, the young suspect went on the rampage at his accommodation and smashed a glass door.
Late on Saturday evening, at around 11 pm, the 59-year-old Belgian noticed a drunk man sitting on the ground in a hotel parking lot in Mayrhofen and offered to help him. "The drunk man then attacked the 59-year-old with punches to the face without warning," the police describe the brutal attack.
Further operation during manhunt
The victim then fled to safety in the hotel, while the perpetrator fled. "During the subsequent manhunt, the police patrol was alerted to another operation in Mayrhofen, at another hotel," the investigators continue.
In the course of further investigations, the suspect was also charged with assaulting the 59-year-old Belgian.
Die Polizei
Rioters at another hotel
A 21-year-old Dutchman, who had lost his access card to the hotel, tried to force his way into the accommodation by kicking. A glass panel on the door was broken in the process. "In the course of further investigations, the suspect was also charged with assaulting the 59-year-old Belgian", it is reported.
The Belgian suffered injuries as a result of the attack and had to be treated in hospital. The alleged perpetrator will be charged, he paid for the damage to the broken door before leaving early.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
