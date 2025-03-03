Marco Schwarz
Slalom as a fundamental question: “We’ll talk about it!”
After his return, the form curve in the giant slalom is pointing strongly upwards, but Marco Schwarz is not really getting off the mark in the slalom. In Kranjska Gora, the Carinthian also failed to see the finish line and was eliminated for the third time in a row. As a result, there are growing calls to remove this discipline from the program in the future. However, contrary to initial thoughts, "Blacky" will not be traveling to the speed triple in Kvitfjell.
"I know he's so attached to the slalom," says head coach Marko Pfeifer. "But we have to take a serious look at it after the season and think carefully about how we move forward - we've already talked about it and will continue to do so in the coming weeks." Yes, if the Carinthian has his way, then the slalom will become a fundamental question for his protégé Marco Schwarz in future: keep it in the program or focus purely on the other three disciplines?
