Slalom as a fundamental question: “We’ll talk about it!”

"I know he's so attached to the slalom," says head coach Marko Pfeifer. "But we have to take a serious look at it after the season and think carefully about how we move forward - we've already talked about it and will continue to do so in the coming weeks." Yes, if the Carinthian has his way, then the slalom will become a fundamental question for his protégé Marco Schwarz in future: keep it in the program or focus purely on the other three disciplines?