Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Record number of participants

400 talents take part in prima la musica in Ossiach

Nachrichten
03.03.2025 12:00

"Music and rhythm find their way to the most secret places of the soul," said the philosopher Plato. In fact, music never ends! A small series of anniversaries will be celebrated this year: The Musik der Jugend/ prima la musica organization is celebrating its 30th anniversary and the "Krone" has been accompanying the talents for a decade.

0 Kommentare

Governor Peter Kaiser puts it in a nutshell: "Music sets the pace for life, symbolizing the rhythm of a society." From today, Monday, until Saturday, almost 400 musicians from the age of six will fill the walls of Ossiach Abbey with their sounds. That's a record number of participants this year! 66 jurors from all over Austria will judge the performances of the young musicians who will take to the stages of the Carinthian Music Academy (CMA). Federal Advisory Board member Johann Brunner: "The Youth Musicians' Competition has also become a springboard into the big world of music for the participants." 

Mina already on the podium
At 15, there are already concrete goals: Mina Helfer from Mölltal wants to become a music teacher or play in an orchestra. The talented girl from the Winklern music school has already won several prizes. "Music is an important part of my life. It often takes me away from my stressful everyday life," says Mina. The Mölltal native competes in the Plus group: "If I get any further, I'll have to rehearse another program." Mina's biggest role model is Walter Auer from Villach, the solo flutist with the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra. 

Performance at the Dolomitenmann
"I was on stage with a group at the award ceremony for the Dolomitenmann. That was very exciting," reveals Maximilian Braunhofer from Flattach, who has just turned seven.

The boy started playing the trombone two years ago. This year, the Mölltal native has also picked up the tenor horn. "I have a total of six pieces to play on both instruments in Ossiach." Maximilian's repertoire includes Mozart's "Der eitle Gockel", dances, folk tunes and the famous film soundtrack "Pirates of the Caribbean": "That's particularly great! I'm really into that." For the seven-year-old, one thing is certain: "Music is my life! Maybe I'll become a ski racer who makes music." Maximilian is always on the podium at his local ski club. He is musically coached by Peter Vierbach at the Mittleres Mölltal music school.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Gerlinde Schager
Gerlinde Schager
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf