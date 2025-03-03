Record number of participants
400 talents take part in prima la musica in Ossiach
"Music and rhythm find their way to the most secret places of the soul," said the philosopher Plato. In fact, music never ends! A small series of anniversaries will be celebrated this year: The Musik der Jugend/ prima la musica organization is celebrating its 30th anniversary and the "Krone" has been accompanying the talents for a decade.
Governor Peter Kaiser puts it in a nutshell: "Music sets the pace for life, symbolizing the rhythm of a society." From today, Monday, until Saturday, almost 400 musicians from the age of six will fill the walls of Ossiach Abbey with their sounds. That's a record number of participants this year! 66 jurors from all over Austria will judge the performances of the young musicians who will take to the stages of the Carinthian Music Academy (CMA). Federal Advisory Board member Johann Brunner: "The Youth Musicians' Competition has also become a springboard into the big world of music for the participants."
Mina already on the podium
At 15, there are already concrete goals: Mina Helfer from Mölltal wants to become a music teacher or play in an orchestra. The talented girl from the Winklern music school has already won several prizes. "Music is an important part of my life. It often takes me away from my stressful everyday life," says Mina. The Mölltal native competes in the Plus group: "If I get any further, I'll have to rehearse another program." Mina's biggest role model is Walter Auer from Villach, the solo flutist with the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra.
Performance at the Dolomitenmann
"I was on stage with a group at the award ceremony for the Dolomitenmann. That was very exciting," reveals Maximilian Braunhofer from Flattach, who has just turned seven.
The boy started playing the trombone two years ago. This year, the Mölltal native has also picked up the tenor horn. "I have a total of six pieces to play on both instruments in Ossiach." Maximilian's repertoire includes Mozart's "Der eitle Gockel", dances, folk tunes and the famous film soundtrack "Pirates of the Caribbean": "That's particularly great! I'm really into that." For the seven-year-old, one thing is certain: "Music is my life! Maybe I'll become a ski racer who makes music." Maximilian is always on the podium at his local ski club. He is musically coached by Peter Vierbach at the Mittleres Mölltal music school.
