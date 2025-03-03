400 talents take part in prima la musica in Ossiach

Mina already on the podium

At 15, there are already concrete goals: Mina Helfer from Mölltal wants to become a music teacher or play in an orchestra. The talented girl from the Winklern music school has already won several prizes. "Music is an important part of my life. It often takes me away from my stressful everyday life," says Mina. The Mölltal native competes in the Plus group: "If I get any further, I'll have to rehearse another program." Mina's biggest role model is Walter Auer from Villach, the solo flutist with the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra.