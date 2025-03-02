New Leica smartphones: Xiaomi 15 (Ultra) unveiled

Xiaomi15: Smaller sensor, less zoom power

The more compact Xiaomi 15 has to do without the extra-large image sensor, with a sensor size of 1/1.31 inches. The 50-megapixel main camera (F/1.62, OIS) is complemented by a 50-megapixel zoom lens (F/2.0, OIS) and a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera. The front camera corresponds to that of the more expensive model. You have to do without the 120 fps videos in 4K here, the maximum is 60 fps.