AI gives carers more time for care home residents

"The technology gives me great security. It hasn't happened to me yet, but if I fall out of bed or fall down, someone will find me straight away," says Emma Schwaiger. The 91-year-old from Waldviertel is talking about the Livy Care digital assistance system, which has been installed in all 120 rooms at the Liebigstrasse senior center in Linz. "It is equipped with numerous sensors. For example, it reacts to calls for help, movements or light in the room," explains care expert Andreas Gruber, who brought the system from the Berlin start-up to Austria. This means that care staff don't have to check every time a resident gets up in the night because the sensors recognize where the person is.



