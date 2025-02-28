Students took on the Linz Provincial Court

Case dealt with from both sides

"It's always important to emphasize your own side and to critically question the arguments of the other side. The case came out in October, shortly after school started, and since then the students have been working on it very intensively," explains Irene Ackerlauer, Director of the Business Academy Linz-Auhof. "They also have a supervising lawyer at their side, but of course most of the work comes from the students. They even have to work out the case from both sides, from the plaintiff's and defendant's point of view. It takes a lot of time!"