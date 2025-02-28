Get your career going with the “Krone”

"A basis for professional life"

The "Krone" is delighted to have valuable partners at this career event, such as Spar, which is giving away shopping vouchers throughout the day, and the Chamber of Labor. President Josef Pesserl emphasizes: "A good education is the basis for professional life. An apprenticeship turns you into a highly sought-after skilled worker, after which many other paths are open, including university or university of applied sciences."