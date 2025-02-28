Job Day on March 7
Get your career going with the “Krone”
Looking for a new job or the right apprenticeship? Then come to the JobTag on March 7 in Kobenz! From 8.30 am to 7 pm, young people and adults can get in touch with many exciting and successful companies.
On March 7, the "Krone" Job Day offers the opportunity to immerse yourself in the world of professions, gather lots of information and get in touch with renowned Styrian companies. As reported yesterday, the demand for skilled workers remains high.
A large school event for numerous 8th and 9th grade classes will take place until 1:30 pm. A-level students are also in the right place on JobTag. The event is also aimed at all adults who want to give their career a new boost.
The "Krone" JobTag
The "Krone" Job Day will take place on Friday, March 7 (from 8.30 am to 7 pm) in the Zechnerhalle in Kobenz. Admission is free, no registration is required. All information can be found at: www.jobkrone.at/jobtag
In addition to many information stands, there will also be application tips, coaching from professionals and stations to try out: For example, master the police course and test your fitness. Or install an extension cable at the stand of the regional electricians' guild.
"A basis for professional life"
The "Krone" is delighted to have valuable partners at this career event, such as Spar, which is giving away shopping vouchers throughout the day, and the Chamber of Labor. President Josef Pesserl emphasizes: "A good education is the basis for professional life. An apprenticeship turns you into a highly sought-after skilled worker, after which many other paths are open, including university or university of applied sciences."
The Chamber of Commerce with President Josef Herk is also on board: "The Styrian economy needs qualified skilled workers. The 'Krone' Job Day offers young people and skilled workers a broad overview of the diverse opportunities and possibilities in the world of work. They can not only find out about training opportunities here, but also try out many things."
The Federation of Austrian Industries is also a partner. President Kurt Maier: "Styrian industry offers young people and career changers a wide range of prospects for success. The versatility of our industry needs to be emphasized more strongly and the numerous training and job opportunities need to be made visible in order to attract even more talent."
Felix Kieslinger, Kronen Zeitung
