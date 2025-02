Former coach Schmid: “No team is above the WAC!”

Since November 24th, the WAC has been undefeated in seven competitive games in a row (six wins, one draw) - by far the best spring team. Including the Cup, the Lavanttaler have scored three (!) goals in each of their four games and are already considered a title contender. On Saturday, the WAC's super streak will be in the crosshairs of former coach Manni Schmid. The Viennese, who turned 54 a week ago, needs every point with his Hartberg team if he wants to make it into the "Top 6".