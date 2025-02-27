Andrew Tate and brother allowed to leave Romania

When asked, the border police merely stated that two US citizens had left the country and referred to the notification from the public prosecutor's office. There was no official confirmation of the Tates' departure. The special unit of the public prosecutor's office responsible for organized crime, DIICOT, stated that "two defendants, persons with US and British dual citizenship" were allowed to leave the country legally. The previous ban on leaving the country had been lifted. DIICOT did not give the names of those affected. Nevertheless, these individuals are still subject to criminal prosecution in Romania and are obliged to comply with any summons issued by the judicial authorities.