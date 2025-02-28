Pierer, Mateschitz and RLB: millions transferred

17.9 million euros must be transferred today, Friday

The next day, the bank informed Sebastian Wolf and Markus Richter, the board members of the firefighting equipment manufacturer: The entire amount through Robau, which is backed by Stefan Pierer, Mark Mateschitz and two companies of Raiffeisenlandesbank Oberösterreich, has been paid in. Today, Friday, is payday for the 7.53 percent of shares that Robau owns as a result of the anticipatory mandatory offer. Just under 17.9 million euros will be due again. It is not known when the share that is being acquired from members of the founding family and which secures the majority will be paid.