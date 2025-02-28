Rosenbauer entry
Pierer, Mateschitz and RLB: millions transferred
It was a game of patience that lasted for months, delayed by the wait for approvals in various countries - and then the deal went through in the hottest phase of the battle for KTM's survival: Stefan Pierer, Mark Mateschitz and RLB OÖ acquired a stake in Rosenbauer. The 119 million euros have already been paid to the fire equipment supplier.
Stefan Pierer will not soon forget February 20, 2025: On the one hand, the restructuring plan of Pierer Industrie AG, which the company had submitted in the course of the European restructuring proceedings, was given the green light at the Wels Regional Court, which represented a significant first step in the battle to save KTM.
On the other hand, the 68-year-old also signed the subscription form on this day, thanks to which Robau Beteiligungsverwaltung GmbH, which he co-founded, became the owner of 3.4 million new Rosenbauer shares. According to the document, the total amount of 119 million euros had to be transferred "immediately in full and in cash" to Rosenbauer's account.
17.9 million euros must be transferred today, Friday
The next day, the bank informed Sebastian Wolf and Markus Richter, the board members of the firefighting equipment manufacturer: The entire amount through Robau, which is backed by Stefan Pierer, Mark Mateschitz and two companies of Raiffeisenlandesbank Oberösterreich, has been paid in. Today, Friday, is payday for the 7.53 percent of shares that Robau owns as a result of the anticipatory mandatory offer. Just under 17.9 million euros will be due again. It is not known when the share that is being acquired from members of the founding family and which secures the majority will be paid.
The fact is that the multi-million euro takeover of the majority stake in the world's leading firefighting equipment supplier is taking place now of all times, and that Pierer is making money for it with Pierer Industrie AG, while the creditors at KTM had to waive 70 percent of their claims, leaves a pale aftertaste. "You have to take a differentiated view. The Rosenbauer rescue was initiated a long time ago. During this time, the world has completely changed for Mr. Pierer. When he started the Rosenbauer rescue, the clouds were dark, but there was still no talk of a tsunami," says Florian Beckermann from the investor interest group.
Changes to the Supervisory Board will be made in the coming weeks
Outsiders still find the events difficult to understand and have little sympathy. However, nothing is likely to change so quickly in the plan drawn up months ago for the Robau consortium. Stefan Pierer, Mark Mateschitz, Friedrich Roithner and Gernot Hofer will join the Rosenbauer Supervisory Board at an extraordinary general meeting, which is likely to be held next week. As of Friday afternoon, Jörg Astalosch, currently Chairman of the Supervisory Board, will step down from his position at the next Annual General Meeting. Pierer Industrie AG has the industrial management at Robau.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.