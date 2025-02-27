Election in Mooskirchen
Last-minute change reshuffles the cards
In Mooskirchen (Voitsberg district), the cards are being reshuffled in the local council elections: the ÖVP only recently changed its mayor, the SPÖ is going into the election with confidence and the FPÖ also believes it has a good chance with a new top candidate.
Engelbert Hubert's resignation as mayor of Mooskirchen (Voitsberg district) had been announced for a long time, but shortly before the election - after more than 25 years in office - he finally stepped down. The new ÖVP local leader since the end of January is Peter Fliesser, a political career changer who worked in responsible positions in a brewery and has been retired for a year.
"I have big shoes to fill," says Fließer, praising his predecessor. One thing is clear: this will be his only election as top candidate; he wants to hand over to a younger person in the course of the next term. Fließer mentions four major projects that were also repeatedly mentioned during his tour of the districts: a new children's playground, a local supplier in the village, broadband expansion and energy communities. Medical care is also a major topic.
Election results 2020
- ÖVP: 54.5 percent (8 seats)
- SPÖ: 37 percent (6 seats)
- FPÖ: 8.5 percent (1 mandate)
SPÖ and FPÖ in waiting position
The first challenger is Klaus Konrath (SPÖ), who was the top candidate for the first time in 2020 and was able to gain 37% back then: "I bring experience with me and hope for a high voter turnout." In terms of content, the focus is on infrastructure and also on the question of how to ensure local supply.
The FPÖ has Hannes Schilling as its new lead candidate, and district party chairman Markus Leinfellner has high hopes for him. Another party is not running in Mooskirchen.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
