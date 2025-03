Excavators start work: New spawning grounds for the Huchen!

The excavators and trucks have been rolling in since Friday morning. What is being created here, where the Rötschbach flows into the Mur, is a paradise for the highly endangered Huchen: "We are filling in a gravel bank on around 2000 square meters," explains Romana Ull, head of the Styrian Nature Conservation Association. This will create new spawning grounds for the fish, but other animals will also benefit: "Brown trout also spawn in the gravel, and insects also need it to live. It's a cosmos of its own."