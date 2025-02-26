Inmate attacked four prison guards

When it comes to committal to a forensic therapy center in court, i.e. if the person was possibly not sane at the time of the crime, the defendant must be referred to as the "person affected". On Wednesday, a 30-year-old man, born in Casablanca and living in Austria since 2015, sat before the jury in Eisenstadt. The presiding judge wanted to know why he had given so many aliases. "Because of the asylum procedure," said the Moroccan, "to be able to submit an application several times." The state provided him with 40 euros per month. Until he was remanded in custody, which he received on April 22, 2024. He had gone on the rampage and seriously injured a man, seemingly for no reason.