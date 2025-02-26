Vorteilswelt
Inspector in hospital!

Inmate attacked four prison guards

Nachrichten
26.02.2025 16:00

A 30-year-old man demanded a hair clipper in his cell. He didn't get it and completely lost it. A district inspector from Eisenstadt even ended up on sick leave.

When it comes to committal to a forensic therapy center in court, i.e. if the person was possibly not sane at the time of the crime, the defendant must be referred to as the "person affected". On Wednesday, a 30-year-old man, born in Casablanca and living in Austria since 2015, sat before the jury in Eisenstadt. The presiding judge wanted to know why he had given so many aliases. "Because of the asylum procedure," said the Moroccan, "to be able to submit an application several times." The state provided him with 40 euros per month. Until he was remanded in custody, which he received on April 22, 2024. He had gone on the rampage and seriously injured a man, seemingly for no reason.

He just wanted his hair to be nice
Just six days after being sent to prison, he asked for a hair clipper. However, it was being used by another inmate at the time. "He developed a crescendo out of nowhere," says forensic psychiatrist Manfred Walzl, who diagnosed an acute polymorphic psychotic disorder. "Like pressing a red button, then the rocket takes off."

Unimaginable powers
The 30-year-old began to scream in the cell. Maltreated the sink with his fists and feet. Pushed his head against the steel door. Four prison officers arrived. Pinned the raging man to the floor. Undressed him. Put a tear-proof nightgown on him, which he promptly destroyed. He pulled a strip around his neck and tried to commit suicide. His hands were secured behind his back - he slipped through and started the next suicide attempt with the handcuffs. He tore a transportation belt. "It's unimaginable how you can have so much strength," said an officer. The prisoner kicked around, a district inspector suffered a torn meniscus: Operation! Sick leave!

The "victim" attributed his behavior to medication he was not used to. "I don't tend to be aggressive," he said, before the panel of lay assessors decided in favor of hospitalization and therapy.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Harald Schume
Harald Schume
