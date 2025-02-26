Mahrer: “The presumption of innocence applies to me”

Good. The ÖVP has been in the federal government for almost 40 years and has repeatedly held and shared responsibility for the integration agenda. Why is the SPÖ Vienna to blame for the integration disaster?

Vienna is responsible for implementing the integration measures. Vienna has become a social and crime magnet because Vienna pays three times as much in social benefits for rejected asylum seekers compared to the provinces surrounding Vienna, contrary to the Basic Social Welfare Act. The city government is responsible for the fact that there are now segregated communities in Vienna. And for the fact that every second primary school pupil cannot speak German. The systems are overstretched, as can be seen in the container classes, in the education sector in general, but also in the fact that the Viennese have to wait months for examinations and operations.