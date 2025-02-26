After the indictment
Mahrer: “The presumption of innocence applies to me”
Following the Wienwert indictment, the Vienna ÖVP leader is in the crossfire of harsh criticism. Karl Mahrer on prejudgement, integration, the election evening and possible successors.
"Krone": Mr. Mahrer, you have been charged in the Wienwert case. You are facing up to three years in prison. Prisoners who are fit for work are obliged to work in prisons. From bookbinding to carpentry to shoemaking. What skills would you bring with you to prison as a non-executive councillor?
Karl Mahrer: I think this question is completely irrelevant and I won't answer it. It is clear to me that I have a one hundred percent clear conscience and one hundred percent trust in the independent courts. Everyone in Austria has the right to the presumption of innocence. And I also claim this right for myself.
About the accusations: In the Wienwert case, 1,800 investors are said to have been damaged to the tune of 41 million euros. You and your wife Christine, who runs a PR agency, are also accused in a case. You are accused of contributing to embezzlement. Is that correct?
I won't be answering any more questions about these proceedings. I will not be prejudged by the media. The presumption of innocence applies to me.
But my question was not a prejudgment, it was a fact.
I told you that I have a clear conscience. Now it's up to the independent courts and they will decide accordingly.
According to the public prosecutor's office, a "friendly relationship" is said to have developed between Wienwert boss Stefan Gruze and the Mahrer couple "within a short period of time" in 2017. Is that correct?
Again, because this is an ongoing case, I am not providing any information to the media.
In June, they are said to have verbally concluded a contract with him, according to which Wienwert paid the agency 12,000 euros per month, i.e. 10,000 euros net. Is that correct?
You know very well that this is not true. I have said that publicly several times. I stand by that as well. I will not provide any further information on ongoing proceedings.
What is not true?
I will not provide any further information on ongoing proceedings.
You say it is not true, but you do not say what is not true.
You asked me whether we helped to conclude a contract or an agreement. I had nothing whatsoever to do with the conclusion of the agreement.
This is followed by a block of nine questions about the wife's business dealings, the allegations that Wienwert wanted to keep a political contact warm with Mahrer, about his activities in the wife's PR agency, about contacts with the police and the federal pension fund that Mahrer is said to have established, and about payments that, according to the public prosecutor's office, may have taken place "without corresponding valuable consideration". Karl Mahrer responds to all questions with: "I will not answer any questions about ongoing proceedings."
"Krone": The presumption of innocence applies to Karl Mahrer. That is absolutely right. But can you contest an election campaign like that?
Karl Mahrer: Of course. Believe me, I get very positive feedback. People see exactly what is going on here, including in the media, and that the presumption of innocence applies to everyone. Even for people in public life.
I do not provide any further information on ongoing proceedings.
Karl Mahrer mehrmals
Irrespective of the criminal law component - shouldn't other standards of morality apply to politicians like you?
I always hold these standards of morality very high and everyone who knows me knows that I am decent, that I am honest and that I am correct. And I stick to that. And I'm not going to let your questions shake my attitude.
I have the feeling that you feel bothered by my questions.
I feel reinforced by your questions that you obviously only want to talk about my personal situation and not about the problems in Vienna. I invite you to talk about the problems in Vienna.
Good. The ÖVP has been in the federal government for almost 40 years and has repeatedly held and shared responsibility for the integration agenda. Why is the SPÖ Vienna to blame for the integration disaster?
Vienna is responsible for implementing the integration measures. Vienna has become a social and crime magnet because Vienna pays three times as much in social benefits for rejected asylum seekers compared to the provinces surrounding Vienna, contrary to the Basic Social Welfare Act. The city government is responsible for the fact that there are now segregated communities in Vienna. And for the fact that every second primary school pupil cannot speak German. The systems are overstretched, as can be seen in the container classes, in the education sector in general, but also in the fact that the Viennese have to wait months for examinations and operations.
So you are of the opinion that the hands of an ÖVP Minister of the Interior or an ÖVP Integration Minister are tied because there is an SPÖ Social City Councillor and a NEOS Education City Councillor?
The City of Vienna itself is responsible for integration measures in an operational sense. If we make integration impossible by developing a magnetic effect in Vienna through social policy, then we simply have to say that we have reached a level of immigration where the systems are overstretched.
You mentioned the problems in the healthcare system. How do you want to solve them?
The healthcare system needs clear responsibilities and good communication. The Vienna City Councillor for Health must ensure that hospitals function and that his original tasks are fulfilled. One example of efficient management is the 1450 telephone number, which can help to direct patient flows and relieve hospital outpatient departments. People who are ill do not have to go to hospital immediately, but can seek advice there. By telephone, telemedicine or video. If necessary, an appointment with a doctor is organized or an outpatient clinic is recommended. Of course, this would also have a ripple effect on the wards in terms of the load on outpatient clinics.
In other words, if I no longer go to the outpatient clinic with severe abdominal pain, but instead call 1450, will Mr. Müller get his artificial knee joint faster?
In terms of further development, this will also reduce the workload on wards. We won't change the whole world with just one module, but we will get things moving towards changing waiting times.
At the risk of making you a little grumpy again, I still have a few political questions. Where would your personal resignation threshold be on election night? Is it 11 percent, 10 percent, below the Manfred-Juraczka mark?
I have come to stay. And that's what I'm doing.
My thesis: the party will keep you until election night, then the farewell ceremony will begin?
That's your scenario. That's not my scenario.
I have come to stay. And that's what I'm doing.
Karl Mahrer über seine Zukunft
You will be 70 years old on election night and I very much hope that we can celebrate your 100th birthday together. But nonetheless, are you already thinking about your successor?
Good managers always think about it.
Is that a yes?
You asked specifically, and I'll tell you abstractly: good managers always think about how things will continue in their organization. And I am a good manager. From my point of view.
So who would you have in mind as your successor?
I'm certainly not going to tell you that.
What do you think of Döbling's district leader Daniel Resch as your successor?
I don't get involved in personnel discussions. I have a very, very good relationship with Daniel Resch.
The last sentences of this interview are all yours. Please make your closing statement.
My closing statement is very simple. The Viennese who love Vienna should think about who they vote for. If they vote for the left-wing parties in this city, the problems will not change. If they vote for the FPÖ, they will be voting for a party that will not solve the problems and cannot solve them in real political terms. For all those who want to solve the problems in education, security, integration and healthcare, the People's Party is the right choice. I invite everyone to make us as strong as possible so that we can change Vienna in government.
