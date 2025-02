Brazilian woman shamelessly exploited in pizzeria?

No expenses visible in the accounts

Nevertheless, she had seen the alleged victim "two to three times a week in the pizzeria", she stated. According to her statement, she did "unskilled work" there. She could not say whether she was paid for this: "According to the accounts, there were no expenses for her." However, there had probably been other services in return: "My husband helped her to come to Austria, for example, and tried to obtain citizenship for her in Italy". The deal and the treatment of her countrywoman was therefore "fair in a way".