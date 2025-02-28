Leony: album release, tour and pop star life

Another of the singer's favorite songs is "Your Way". She dedicates this song to her late grandfather: "He always said that when it rains, the sun is bound to come out at some point. I think that's a very nice way to look at life".

In addition to the personal songs on her album, there is also a special feature that immediately catches the eye: the collaboration with US rapper G-Eazy. How did that come about? "I loved 'Rock'n'Roll' right from the start, but I immediately thought that it wasn't a song that was just for me alone. So I threw G-Eazy into the room. We sent the song to his management and got a response pretty quickly. He then recorded his part in the studio and that's how it all got rolling."