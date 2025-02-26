National league opener
Derby sparks fly at the cold start
Open fire! The 1st Landesliga awakens spectacularly from hibernation with the title match between Neustadt and Scheiblingkirchen. Meanwhile, stragglers Rohrbach are hoping for a miracle in the second half of the season.
First versus second, plus a derby in front of around 2,000 spectators: Saturday's derby between Neustadt and leaders Scheiblingkichen is a real cracker to kick off the spring of the 1st Landesliga.
Scheibling coach Daniel Kohn, who not only comes from Neustadt but also knows his opponents inside out, will be in the thick of it. The 41-year-old coached Fortuna's futsal team and thus some of the shining lights of their rivals. "To a certain extent, I see them as my club," laughs Kohn. "There hasn't been another topic of conversation here for three months. It's sure to be a really cool duel."
Incidentally, USV lost the first leg 4-1, conceding four of their nine goals in the process. Kohn: "The defense is our core. Everyone works unmanned at the back."
It's not just statistically that they will be worlds apart in the ERGO Arena in Neustadt. The home side have already put the ball in their own net 21 times in the fall, but also in their opponents' 41 (!) times. Scheibling, on the other hand, only scored 20 goals. "Scoring goals is deeply rooted in our DNA," says Neustadt coach Christoph Stifter, who is passionate about the offense. Just like the soccer fans of the blue-and-yellow metropolis are looking forward to the upcoming box office hit. "You can really feel the buzz. You can even see the derby on the neon signs in the city."
The season opener will point the way for the title race, "but it won't be decisive." Especially as the pursuers Ybbs and Retz, each just three points behind, will still have a say. Promoted Ybbs under coach Philipp Zulechner is already the sensational team, the only club to go through the winter unbeaten.
The battle against the red lantern
And in the basement? The relegated Rohrbach (only two points) will have to hope for a miracle. Which is what they invested in financially over the winter break. Seven new players have joined, eight have left. The stragglers SKN Juniors, Schrems, Ardagger and Ortmann are also trembling. It's obvious who Stifter and Kohn are rooting for in the fight against the red lantern: both men coached Ortmann...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
