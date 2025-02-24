Salzburg at EXPO 25
Mozart violin plays at world exhibition in Japan
The World Expo 2025 will take place in Osaka, Japan, from April. Salzburg has an important part to play in the Austrian pavilion. Mozart's original violin will also be playing. The EXPO, which takes place every five years, is an important stage for domestic tourism.
From April 13 to October 13, 2025, the EXPO in Osaka, Japan, will welcome visitors from all over the world under the motto "Designing Future Society for Our Lives". The city and province of Salzburg will play a leading role in the Austrian pavilion. Much of the focus will be on Mozart and the film "The Sound of Music".
For decades, the Foundation has maintained close ties with Japan, a country where enthusiasm for Wolfgang Amadé's work and life is particularly pronounced.
Johannes Honsig-Erlenburg, Stiftung Mozarteum
The province, Salzburger Land Tourismus and other partners such as the Mozarteum Foundation, Mozarteum University, Marionette Theatre, Camerata and Salzburg Museum are shaping the program with live performances, collaborations and multimedia experiences.
A Salzburg Week takes place from 26 to 30 May, followed by Salzburg Days in September (24 and 25).
The highlights of the program
An original violin by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart will be on display at a concert by the Mozarteum Foundation. A Mozarteum University choir project will bring 50 outstanding voices to Japan. Students from the Mozarteum University will form a tuba ensemble with the Osaka College of Music. The Camerata will give a concert and the Marionette Theater will give a guest performance.
Puppetry and puppet theater have a long tradition in Japan and are highly valued art forms.
Susanne Tiefenbacher, Leitung Marionetten-Theater
A culinary calling card will also be distributed
Culinary delights of the highest standard are also provided. The two top Salzburg chefs Vitus Winkler and Emanuel Weyringer will be traveling to Japan.
