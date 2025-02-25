Same fate as Kickl: 1st place and yet no victory

"I assume that I will not become mayor"

FPÖ leader Stefan Felsleitner had already positioned himself as a "mayoral candidate" during the election campaign. "In the meantime, however, I assume that I won't become mayor," he now says. There have already been talks with the ÖVP - but without result. For the FPÖ, a compromise "half-time solution" with the ÖVP would also have been conceivable. Negotiations had also been held with the Greens in the meantime. "It was a harmonious discussion. But in the end they said, we can't vote for you, you're a blue party," Felsleitner explains.