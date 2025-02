Salzburg remains the fourth most expensive place to rent

One thing is now certain on the Austrian real estate market: constant change. But not when it comes to where you have to invest the most per month in a rental apartment in this country. In 2024, Wien Innere Stadt was once again the district where tenants spent the most at EUR 23.1 per square meter. "This is 5.8 percent more than in 2023, when it was still EUR 21.8 per square meter," says Judith Kössner, Head of Real Estate at willhaben.