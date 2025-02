“I just want to enjoy these races”

"Somehow the Junior World Championships have come very quickly this season," says Victoria in slight disbelief. But no wonder, given the program she is racing this winter: In addition to 18 European Cup races - in which she finished in the top 10 eleven times - the 20-year-old was also able to compete in three World Cup giant slaloms and managed to snag her first points in Kranjska Gora (Slo) in 29th place. Despite the tight schedule, "Vici" is now looking forward to her third JWM. "It's really nice to be part of it again and I want to enjoy these races."