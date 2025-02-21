Wholesaler of tights is now insolvent

Corona loan of 450,000 euros called in

According to KSV1870, the over-indebtedness of the wholesaler of stockings, hosiery and underwear amounted to around EUR 334,800. Insufficient profit contributions from supplying large retail chains are cited as the cause of the insolvency. In addition, the company had been without management for several months following the death of the shareholder in November 2023. Now an aws corona loan of 450,000 euros was called in, plus high fixed costs - that sealed the bankruptcy.