City buys house
The old district court makes way for culture
Oberndorf secures the historic building in the town center. Mayor Georg Djundja already has ideas about what can be done with the building. Clubs could also benefit from the purchase.
The tug-of-war over the former district court building in Oberndorf near Salzburg has come to an end! After years of discussions, the town has secured the property in the town center. "The farewell party took place in the building exactly two years ago. Now we have been able to secure it," says a delighted Mayor Georg Djundja (SPÖ). It was already clear in 2014 that the district court was leaving the city. Initially, the purchase price was estimated at 550,000 euros. Over the years, this has climbed to 850,000 according to an expert opinion. Governor Wilfried Haslauer (ÖVP) then declared the issue a top priority and entered into negotiations with the federal government as the owner. The result: a final price of 750,000 euros. The state contributed 70 percent of the purchase price. The new district court is now located in Seekirchen.
Historic building built in 1858
Djundja already has concrete ideas in mind for its subsequent use. "I could well imagine a cultural center." It could house the Musikum, including rehearsal rooms, as well as clubs and the municipal library.
The historic building was built in 1858 and completely renovated in 1985. The barred windows of the former cells can still be seen on the ground floor. Now it is time to see how good the building's substance is and what measures are necessary for adaptation or renovation.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.