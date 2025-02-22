The old district court makes way for culture

The tug-of-war over the former district court building in Oberndorf near Salzburg has come to an end! After years of discussions, the town has secured the property in the town center. "The farewell party took place in the building exactly two years ago. Now we have been able to secure it," says a delighted Mayor Georg Djundja (SPÖ). It was already clear in 2014 that the district court was leaving the city. Initially, the purchase price was estimated at 550,000 euros. Over the years, this has climbed to 850,000 according to an expert opinion. Governor Wilfried Haslauer (ÖVP) then declared the issue a top priority and entered into negotiations with the federal government as the owner. The result: a final price of 750,000 euros. The state contributed 70 percent of the purchase price. The new district court is now located in Seekirchen.