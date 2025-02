“Felt for the first time how it should feel”

"Of course it's something special when you manage to leave a newly crowned double world champion in your wake," said a beaming Victoria Olivier after finishing second in the second European Cup Super-G in Sarntal (Italy) on Thursday, 0.15 seconds ahead of the US American Breezy Johnson, who won gold in the downhill and team combined in Saalbach. "Although I would have been happy with my performance here if Breezy had finished ahead of me."