Interior Minister Karner:
“They must feel our breath on their necks”
Austria is threatened by terror. Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP) was a guest of Rainer Nowak on krone.tv and called for rigorous measures in the fight against terrorists.
Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP) as a guest on krone.tv. In the middle of explosive times. The Islamist attack in Villach shook the country, an attack in Vienna was prevented.
"Terrible hours in Villach"
The ÖVP minister is in demand. Rainer Nowak asked. Are these recent circumstances the new reality? "Those were terrible hours in Villach. There are so many emotions at play: Anger, grief, worry and fear. As a security authority, you also have a responsibility to ensure people's safety. That's why I'm also grateful to the authorities that the recent attack in Vienna at Westbahnhof was avoided."
We no longer live on an island of the blessed, as the foiled attack at the Taylor Swift concert showed. Even if Austria is still one of the safest countries in the world.
More surveillance and mass checks
Karner therefore calls via "Krone" for more consistency in the pursuit of dangerous individuals and potential terrorists. "We must also monitor people who are in danger of slipping into Islamism." This must be possible through the monitoring of messenger services as well as the equally controversial "mass screening without cause". Karner knows that this could be legally problematic, which is why lawyers have been tasked with examining it. "It already exists, for example in road traffic, with planned squares to catch drunk drivers."
How is this supposed to work in apartments? "If you know that they are often young Afghans and Syrians, then there is a target group. However, a two-thirds majority is probably needed to implement these issues."
It could also not be the case that there was an IS flag in the attacker's apartment and nobody noticed. What is needed here are options for private accommodation, such as in the federal quarters for asylum seekers. Gerhard Karner: "They must feel our breath on their necks."
Karner on the FPÖ: "That's shabby"
Austria's Achilles heel: the ban on messenger surveillance means that the country is still dependent on information from foreign services. "That must also be possible here. It's only about targeted cases, not mass surveillance," says Karner, who also addresses the FPÖ. The party that always criticizes rampant Islamism refuses to accept this form of surveillance. "That is shabby".
In general, it is about restricting illegal migration. There have been many deportations recently. In January alone, 250 criminals were deported. Asylum and migration should be resolved at EU level. "And the migration pact is a first step in this direction. It's about closing the external borders and carrying out asylum procedures there." He is unlikely to face much opposition here.
