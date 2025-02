“This annoying series must finally come to an end”

That's a very tough statistic. This series is really getting on everyone's nerves and must finally come to an end," said Dominik Fitz. After his brace in Saturday's derby with Austria, he now has his sights set on runners-up Salzburg and wants to celebrate another win against the Bulls after what feels like an eternity. The last victory was a long time ago, on 27 May 2018, when the Violets celebrated a 4-0 win under coach Thomas Letsch, who returned to the city of Mozart at the start of the year. Back then, Violett had to move from the Happel Stadium to Wr. Neustadt due to the women's run in the Prater. A game that Fitz will remember forever. In the final, the "ten-man" scored his first goal in the Bundesliga to make it 4:0.