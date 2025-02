Feller’s performance blew his fuses

"If I were a piece of furniture, I'd be a lamp from the seventies, I like to glow, I like to go out, I like to blow the fuses." "Wackelkontakt" is the party hit of the year. Chart topper Oimara, alias Beni Hafner, tells us why his hair stood on end at the World Ski Championships in Saalbach, what he did with Jürgen Klopp and what he plans to do with the Austrian DJ duo Harris & Ford.