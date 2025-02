Three perpetrators wanted after burglary in Fußach

The residents of a detached house in the municipality of Fußach had an extremely unpleasant surprise: on Tuesday between 10.20 a.m. and 3.10 p.m., three perpetrators presumably gained access to the house, the trio smashed a window in front of the terrace to get into the property. They then searched the ground floor and the upper floor for valuables. The burglars finally managed to escape undetected through an open window.