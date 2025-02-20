Canadian emigrant

"I just wanted to get away"

After his military service, Heinrich didn't really know what to do with himself: "They wanted me to extend my service and stay on. But I just wanted to get away." Family connections took him to Canada, where his aunt welcomed him. One visit turned into a few months, a year, a lifetime. "I said to my parents that I would stay in Canada until they came to visit me," he recalls. And until then, Heinrich not only found a job, but also love in a foreign country.