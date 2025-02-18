Professional rescue: mini open-heart surgeries

Procedure already used several times since 2023

In January 2023, the professional rescue team had to resort to the new measure for the first time. At the time, a 60-year-old man had loudly knocked on his neighbor's door in Kienmayergasse in Penzing with a firearm. After an ensuing exchange of fire with the police, the man was shot by Cobra officers and ultimately died despite receiving emergency treatment. A total of three operations involving clamshell thoracotomy were counted in 2023. Five people were treated in 2024. Two of them survived their injuries, most recently a young mother of two in Vienna-Penzing in August 2024 after suffering life-threatening stab wounds. "And that's exactly why we do this."