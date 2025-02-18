1300 hp, 18,000 Nm
Hard & smooth: BMW’s new class can do revolutionary things
Electric cars can reach extreme levels of performance. A BMW concept aims to show that this performance can also be controlled. During presentation drives, the passenger reached his limits earlier than the vision vehicle ...
... or to be more precise, it seemed to know no limits. Concept? Near-series prospect? Test vehicle? The "Vision Driving Experience" electric car now presented by BMW is a bit of everything.
On display is a sports sedan wrapped in camouflage foil with the front optics of the New Class. The interior with its provisional character is based on the future display and operating system with a central XL touchscreen, classic head-up display and the revolutionary "Panoramic Vision", a head-up display that shows a black strip that extends across the entire windshield. This concept is set to make its debut in the New Class and will gradually find its way into all model series.
The "Heart of Joy" control unit for drive and driving dynamics control also offers a glimpse of something close to series production. This will take over the tasks of the previous four control units. It processes the information for drive, braking, charging, recuperation and partial steering functions ten times faster than previous systems. The software was developed entirely in-house.
In the Vision Driving Experience, the new on-board electronics are to demonstrate their performance potential under extreme conditions, as the four-engine drive system delivers over 1300 hp. BMW also speaks of 18,000 Newton meters of torque. We assume that this refers to the torque applied to the wheels.
No exhaust fumes, but smoke. Lots of smoke.
During a ride in the prototype with a test pilot at the wheel, the problem was not a lack of power, but the stomach nerves of the passenger in the back seat. It was the last run of the day and the tires were already finished anyway, so he simply drove them down. More precisely, he went up in smoke in endless donuts and drift curves. The smoke was so intense that it was almost impossible to breathe. Who says electric cars have to be clean?
The smoothest stop in automotive history
However, the new technology is not just designed for performance. At low speeds, such as stop-and-go driving or parking, direct signal transmissions and fast information processing ensure an even more convincing driving experience. Stopping and restarting in driving modes D or B, when using Active Cruise Control or Parking Brake and Parking Lock are seamlessly integrated. BMW speaks of the smoothest stopping process in automotive history.
BMW plans to present the show car at Auto Shanghai from April 23 to May 2.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.