Hard & smooth: BMW’s new class can do revolutionary things

No exhaust fumes, but smoke. Lots of smoke.

During a ride in the prototype with a test pilot at the wheel, the problem was not a lack of power, but the stomach nerves of the passenger in the back seat. It was the last run of the day and the tires were already finished anyway, so he simply drove them down. More precisely, he went up in smoke in endless donuts and drift curves. The smoke was so intense that it was almost impossible to breathe. Who says electric cars have to be clean?