Former head of clinic against medical university: “Life’s work destroyed”

Doctor wants to return to his job

The dispute over formalities reveals deep rifts between the now unemployed surgeon and the management of the medical university. From today's perspective, it seems more than doubtful that these rifts can be overcome in any way. Andreas Kolk had already stated in advance that he wanted to return to his job. "After all, it's about my commitment to teaching and research, my life's work. That would otherwise be destroyed," Kolk told the "Krone" newspaper after the hearing.