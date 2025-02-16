In the "Krone" interview
Hero stopped rampage killer: “Afraid of revenge!”
It's hard to imagine how many more victims would have died if Alaaeddin Alhalabi hadn't hit the knife-wielding murderer in Villach with his car. The Syrian (42) has not yet fully come to terms with the day he became a hero. In the "Krone" interview, he talks about prejudice and his fear of revenge.
"Krone": Mr. Alhalabi, you are the hero that the whole country is talking about right now. How did you experience the knife attack in Villach?
Alaaeddin Alhalabi: I had just crossed the bridge to pick up an order when I saw two people lying on the ground. There was so much blood. And then I saw the boy with the knife - I didn't have time to think. Either I do something or I drive on. But he was heading towards the city center, where there were children on the street. The situation was very dangerous, I just drove off.
You hit the perpetrator with your car?
Yes, he was thrown a few meters away and dropped the knife. That's all I wanted! But in the chaos of the situation, people didn't understand what had happened and started beating my window and my car with their fists. They thought I was doing something bad, so I drove away and contacted the police. It was like a movie.
The police emphasized that your intervention probably prevented something even worse - do you feel like a hero?
No, not really. I didn't think about it - I didn't have time to. It's normal for me to help. Otherwise it would have been an even bigger disaster. I was scared, but I couldn't let anything else happen. No matter what happened to me or my car.
How did your family and those around you react?
My wife initially thought I was joking when I told her on the phone that I had hit someone. But then she was scared - also that I would get into trouble.
The attacker is from Syria - just like you. Are you afraid that this incident will reinforce prejudices?
Yes, unfortunately. I don't know this man, but somehow I'm glad that we're both from Syria. It shows that an act like this has nothing to do with our origin or religion, but with the person himself. It's not our religion! Some people simply misunderstand religion. I hope this is the last time something like this has happened in Europe. Everyone has the right to live, regardless of their origin or religion.
A young man from Villach (14) died in the attack, you are a father yourself - what goes through your mind?
I have three children myself, two boys and a girl aged between five and ten. It saddens me that a young person has died.
Do you still feel safe in Villach?
Not entirely. You can't know what will happen tomorrow. There are often many people behind such people, they are usually internationally networked.
Are you afraid that someone might take revenge?
I think that's possible, yes.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
