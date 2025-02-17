Company of the month
Every club is as strong as its own fans
SFG has named a new company of the month: FanInvest uses the power of fans to raise funds to promote young talent at sports clubs or to finance new stadiums. The two founders have even been able to convince Special Olympics Austria of their unique idea.
Sports clubs live from their fans. They live from the fact that people cheer, celebrate and mourn with them. Christoph Högler and Markus Friessnegg have recognized the enormous power that emanates from these communities - and have based their business model on it. FanInvest is the name of their platform, which has been on the market since January 2023.
"The idea was born in the coronavirus era. The clubs were in a bad way, the stadiums were empty," explains Managing Director Högler. He and his co-founder knew each other from their work in the banking sector and had always been "complete sports freaks". So they thought of a way to support their favorite club and its projects.
Their innovative concept: crowdinvestment - i.e. financing via many small contributions - applied to the sports sector. "More and more large investors are pushing their way into sport. You can become independent through your own community." FanInvest allows interested parties to participate in the promotion of young talent as well as the construction of a new stadium. But even a single advertising board can be taken over by a small sponsor. The company's three market areas: crowdinvestment, crowdfunding and microsponsoring.
"It's simply easier to find 50 people to donate 1,000 euros than one person to donate 50,000 euros," says the 28-year-old. There is now a team of more than ten people behind this vision. And the Styrian Economic Development Agency has also jumped on the bandwagon: Following a public vote, they nominated the Wies-based company as Company of the Month.
Högler is not only proud of this, but also of a very special customer: Special Olympics Austria. SV Kapfenberg, Bregenz Handball and Frankfurt Galaxy are now also among them. The company is already operating beyond the borders of Austria - in 2025, the focus will be on expanding into Germany. A branch office will open in Munich on March 1. "We are continuing to find new ways to bring fresh money into the sports sector," says Högler.
Every month, SFG puts forward three candidates for Company of the Month. They introduce themselves in a video. Everyone can then vote on unternehmen-des-monats.at.
