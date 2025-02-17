Every club is as strong as its own fans

Their innovative concept: crowdinvestment - i.e. financing via many small contributions - applied to the sports sector. "More and more large investors are pushing their way into sport. You can become independent through your own community." FanInvest allows interested parties to participate in the promotion of young talent as well as the construction of a new stadium. But even a single advertising board can be taken over by a small sponsor. The company's three market areas: crowdinvestment, crowdfunding and microsponsoring.