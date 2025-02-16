LIVE from 9.45 am: Who will win gold in the men’s slalom?

Feller wants to "step on the gas"

After the team combined, 32-year-old Feller once again sought distance from the World Championship venue, arriving back on Friday evening. "Step on the gas," was the motto. "Of course I have a bit more pressure now. If you already had something in your pocket, it would be easier. It almost has to be like this." At the World Cup final in Saalbach a year ago, he came second in the slalom behind Norway's Timon Haugan. The German Linus Strasser also impressed in third place on spring snow, the Swiss Loic Meillard finished in fourth place and Noel - a four-time winner this winter - in fifth.