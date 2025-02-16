World Ski Championships TICKER
LIVE from 9.45 am: Who will win gold in the men’s slalom?
Last race at the 2025 Ski World Championships in Saalbach: Today, the final decision in the men's slalom is on the program. We'll be reporting live (see below).
Here is the LIVETICKER:
If the World Cup goes according to plan, the new World Champion in the slalom will come from Norway or France. Of course, the top spot is also claimed by Austria, Manuel Feller, Fabio Gstrein, Marco Schwarz and Dominik Raschner make up the quartet, of which only Gstrein saw the finish in the team combined. The defending champion is Norway's Henrik Kristoffersen, the Olympic champion is France's Noel Clement, both of whom are in top form. It is the last decision of the World Ski Championships in Saalbach.
Feller said this week: "If I come away empty-handed, then that will be the biggest defeat I've ever had", putting a lot of pressure on himself. "Manu knows very well what he can deliver when he says something like that. I'm not worried about that with him. You saw how well he skied the slalom, he was by far the best there," said head coach Marko Pfeifer with a view to the team combined. "I hope he manages to stay relaxed."
Feller wants to "step on the gas"
After the team combined, 32-year-old Feller once again sought distance from the World Championship venue, arriving back on Friday evening. "Step on the gas," was the motto. "Of course I have a bit more pressure now. If you already had something in your pocket, it would be easier. It almost has to be like this." At the World Cup final in Saalbach a year ago, he came second in the slalom behind Norway's Timon Haugan. The German Linus Strasser also impressed in third place on spring snow, the Swiss Loic Meillard finished in fourth place and Noel - a four-time winner this winter - in fifth.
Feller has had four races this winter without finishing - he also came 2nd, 4th, 7th, 8th and 9th. He was second in Schladming of all places recently, behind Haugan and ahead of his team-mate Gstrein. With five top 10 finishes this winter, Gstrein has ultimately also clearly recommended himself for the World Championship team. He finished 5th in the team combination with Daniel Hemetsberger and was expecting a different piste for the special race after the colder temperatures during the night.
Schwarz sees himself in the underdog role
6th place in Kitzbühel and 7th in Wengen are Schwarz's best finishes of the season, he sees himself as "definitely in the underdog role again", just like in the giant slalom (fifth), the favorites are the Norwegians, you have to be honest about that. "Of us, Ötzi (Gstrein/note) and Felli can compete for the win. I'll concentrate on my things and see if I can surprise them. I want to go in relaxed and not put any pressure on myself."
He has already had good runs in the slalom this season, but the big breakthrough has not yet come, said the Carinthian. If he is in a similar position to Raphael Haaser in the giant slalom after the first run (from fifth place to gold), he hopes that he will "stay cool". The fourth member of the ÖSV team is Raschner, who is looking forward to competing on the "cool, very challenging" slope. "I am ready to go."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
