Red Devils in the duel for first place

Key game in the HLA Champions League! First place is at stake, the Red Devils from Hard visit Krems (18:30), the winner will go top of the table. And that's what the visitors want to be. After the points were shared in the home game against the Fivers on the previous matchday, coach Hannes Jón Jónsson and his team worked hard to eliminate the mistakes that had prevented their first home win after the winter break.