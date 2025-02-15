Against Krems
Red Devils in the duel for first place
HC Hard wants to go top of the HLA Champions League! And coach Hannes Jón Jónsson and his team could achieve this goal with a win in today's clash against direct rivals Krems. Bregenz, on the other hand, want to secure fourth place with a home win against Ferlach.
Key game in the HLA Champions League! First place is at stake, the Red Devils from Hard visit Krems (18:30), the winner will go top of the table. And that's what the visitors want to be. After the points were shared in the home game against the Fivers on the previous matchday, coach Hannes Jón Jónsson and his team worked hard to eliminate the mistakes that had prevented their first home win after the winter break.
The two top teams had already met in the first half of the season at the end of September last year. The Ländle club won the physical game in front of their home crowd 27:23. "This duel is very important for first place in the table. We had time to analyze our mistakes and have to play much better, because Krems has a strong team," says Hards Lukas Gurskis.
Bregenz at home
There is also a lot at stake for Bregenz at home against Ferlach (18:30). The provincial capital team want to secure fourth place with a win. "A tough game awaits us, but we definitely want to win," Bregenz top scorer Markus Mahr explains, "we have to be focused in defense and take our chances in attack. And the odd quick goal will certainly help us to secure the two points."
