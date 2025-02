Who will be the new leader of the ÖVP? “Neither Kurz nor me”

"Krone": After the end of the blue-black coalition, the "Krone" ran the following headline online: "Politics leaves a shambles behind". What should happen now?

Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer: I deeply regret that the negotiations have failed - not because of the FPÖ, but specifically because of Herbert Kickl. Unfortunately, it was not possible to adopt a government program with him because he was not prepared to make compromises, to negotiate on an equal footing and because he constantly crossed red lines in terms of content.