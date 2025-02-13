After the end of the blue-black coalition: what happens today

NEOS leader Beate Meinl-Reisinger kicked off the appointments at the Hofburg, followed by Green Party leader Werner Kogler at noon. At 2.30 pm it will be the turn of ÖVP leader Christian Stocker, followed by his SPÖ counterpart Andreas Babler at 4.15 pm. According to the FPÖ, the blue party leader Herbert Kickl, who only resigned his government mandate from Van der Bellen on Wednesday, does not yet have an appointment.