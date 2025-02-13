Talks at the Hofburg
After the end of the blue-black coalition: what happens today
Following the collapse of the coalition talks between the FPÖ and ÖVP, further talks between Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen and the party leaders are planned for Thursday. NEOS leader Beate Meinl-Reisinger is currently in the Hofburg. The program is tight, krone.at tickers live for you.
NEOS leader Beate Meinl-Reisinger kicked off the appointments at the Hofburg, followed by Green Party leader Werner Kogler at noon. At 2.30 pm it will be the turn of ÖVP leader Christian Stocker, followed by his SPÖ counterpart Andreas Babler at 4.15 pm. According to the FPÖ, the blue party leader Herbert Kickl, who only resigned his government mandate from Van der Bellen on Wednesday, does not yet have an appointment.
The most important events of the day:
- According to NEOS leader Beate Meinl-Reisinger, her party is "definitely ready" to help ensure that Austria gets a government soon.n
- "Our hand is outstretched", emphasized Klaus Seltenheim, Federal Managing Director of the SPÖ. Party leader Babler should not be shaken.
- In view of the renewed failure of the government negotiations, WIFO head Gabriel Felbermayr warned of the consequences for the budget.
- According to FPÖ-NÖ regional leader Udo Landbauer, Herbert Kickl's decision to resign from the government was the right one.
A leaked negotiation paper shows clear rifts in a possible three-party coalition between the ÖVP, SPÖ and NEOS.
Van der Bellen's four options
Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen had previously announced that he would meet with all party leaders. In a statement on Wednesday, he spoke of four options following the failure of the blue-black coalition: a new election, a minority government with parliamentary acquiescence, a government of experts or a coalition of several parties.
In addition to Blue-Black, the ÖVP and SPÖ would also have a majority in the National Council (secured by only one vote). Both the NEOS and the Greens could therefore provide the necessary stability with their votes.
However, the parties also want to discuss the future internally - while the ÖVP had already convened a federal party committee on Wednesday, the Social Democrats will meet in parliament on Thursday for a presidium meeting.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
