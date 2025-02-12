Between “wasted opportunity” and “good news”

Kickl "not interested in working together"

The ÖVP, which has been in government with the FPÖ in Upper Austria since 2015, sees the situation differently. Kickl has failed to form a government, says LH and OÖVP leader Thomas Stelzer. "Whoever is given the task of forming a government also has the responsibility to build bridges and ensure coexistence. Herbert Kickl has never given the impression that he is interested in this cooperation, but only in pushing through his own interests." However, he is "not at all pleased" about the end of the negotiations