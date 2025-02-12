Vorteilswelt
The end for blue and black

Between “wasted opportunity” and “good news”

Nachrichten
12.02.2025 19:00

The end of the blue-black coalition is being received differently in Upper Austria: Neither the ÖVP nor the FPÖ want to be blamed for the failure. Representatives of both parties and industry regret that it will not work out after all. But there is also vociferous criticism of the approach and audible sighs of relief.

Manfred Haimbuchner tried again on Wednesday morning in a firm but conciliatory tone: The ministerial offer that Herbert Kickl had made to the ÖVP was "more than fair", emphasized the head of the Upper Austrian Freedom Party in a press release. "We are prepared to work together with the ÖVP with this honest division of portfolios for our country."

A few hours later, his FPÖ federal party leader Kickl was no longer ready after all: in the Hofburg, he resigned the government mandate he had received from Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen.

"Too bad it didn't work out"
Haimbuchner no longer wanted to make a statement to the "Krone" newspaper. His deputy, the mayor of Wels, Andreas Rabl, reacted with disappointment: "It's a shame that it didn't work out - a wasted opportunity." He found it "incomprehensible" that the ÖVP had not agreed to the proposed division of responsibilities. However, Rabl "absolutely does not" see a lack of willingness to compromise in his own ranks.

In Upper Austria, the black-blue coalition with LH Stelzer (left) and LH-Vice Haimbuchner is largely working. (Bild: Markus Wenzel)
In Upper Austria, the black-blue coalition with LH Stelzer (left) and LH-Vice Haimbuchner is largely working.
(Bild: Markus Wenzel)

Kickl "not interested in working together"
The ÖVP, which has been in government with the FPÖ in Upper Austria since 2015, sees the situation differently. Kickl has failed to form a government, says LH and OÖVP leader Thomas Stelzer. "Whoever is given the task of forming a government also has the responsibility to build bridges and ensure coexistence. Herbert Kickl has never given the impression that he is interested in this cooperation, but only in pushing through his own interests." However, he is "not at all pleased" about the end of the negotiations

Criticism of "unworthy spectacle"
Sharp criticism of the FPÖ and ÖVP's approach has come from those parties in Upper Austria that were themselves part of the coalition negotiations until recently: SPOÖ leader Alois Stöger sees an "unworthy spectacle": "Blue and black have recently only been publicly fighting over positions, but certainly not over the best solutions for the people." For him, there are now two options: a government of experts or renewed government negotiations without the FPÖ. In this regard, however, he immediately tells the ÖVP that their personnel claims directed at other parties would be counterproductive.

Neos and Greens get back into the game
The Neos, who broke off negotiations on a "Zuckerl" coalition, are now offering themselves as a partner again: "It's good that the Republic is spared a black-blue standstill government like the one in Upper Austria - and the chance of a genuine reform government is growing again," says regional leader Felix Eypeltauer.

There was also an audible sigh of relief from the Greens on Wednesday afternoon: "Herbert Kickl has failed with his anti-European government project - and that is good news for Austria," said state spokesperson Stefan Kaineder. Now there is another chance to "form a government without right-wing extremists". He once again brings his own party into play: "We Greens are ready to take responsibility and fight for a government that focuses on cohesion, reason and progress - and not on agitation and division."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

