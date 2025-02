The GAK wants to be back in charge at Weinzödl

The Weinzödl training center should come back into the hands of the GAK as a "real home", that is the wish of the red soccer camp! After the city of Graz and the province of Styria provided Sturm with subsidies for its second training center in Puntigam, efforts are currently underway to make the GAK, which has returned to the Bundesliga (and is only a tenant in the north of Graz), once again the master of the 67,000 m² sports campus in Graz-Andritz, which was taken over by the city in the course of the GAK bankruptcy.