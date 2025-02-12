Public transport construction sites continue now

Parts of the highly frequented tracks on the Ring also have to be replaced in the city center. New tracks and points will be installed on the Kärntner Ring, Universitätsring and Schubertring in July and August. Some of the ring lines will have to be rerouted. The work will be carried out in several phases, which will be coordinated with each other and with all other construction sites, emphasize Wiener LInien. At the same time, however, the U4 is also closed. The replacement line E4 will run from Nußdorf to Schottenring. In addition, line D will be diverted from Börse in the direction of Schottenring due to the construction work and will continue via Schwedenplatz to Schwarzenbergplatz and then to Absberggasse.