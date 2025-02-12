Many restrictions
Public transport construction sites continue now
Wiener Linien will be starting extensive track construction work again before spring. This year, 11 kilometers of track are under construction, which can be a hassle for passengers in Döbling
Wiener Linien will be using the drill in several places before the end of February. These construction sites are on the program:
- The switches on the U4 Friedensbrücke will be replaced until February 26. During the work, every second train on the green line will only run as far as Schwedenplatz.
- As in the previous year, the platform on the U1 in Kagran is being renovated. This time, trains in the direction of Oberlaa will skip the station. From 11 p.m. on Mondays to Thursdays, the U1 can only run on one track in both directions. On these weekdays, only every second train runs beyond Praterstern to Leopoldau at twelve-minute intervals in the evening.
- In Floridsdorf, tracks will be swapped at Franz-Jonas-Platz with immediate effect. There are no significant restrictions for passengers. The last Bim on lines 25, 26 and 31 will continue to run half an hour or an hour before the usual closing time until the end of June 2025.
- One of the biggest track construction projects this year is the renewal of the streetcar tracks in Hütteldorfer Straße. Around 1800 meters of track have to be replaced there this year. Line 49 cannot run during the construction work; most of the route will be taken over by streetcar lines 46 and 52.
Parts of the highly frequented tracks on the Ring also have to be replaced in the city center. New tracks and points will be installed on the Kärntner Ring, Universitätsring and Schubertring in July and August. Some of the ring lines will have to be rerouted. The work will be carried out in several phases, which will be coordinated with each other and with all other construction sites, emphasize Wiener LInien. At the same time, however, the U4 is also closed. The replacement line E4 will run from Nußdorf to Schottenring. In addition, line D will be diverted from Börse in the direction of Schottenring due to the construction work and will continue via Schwedenplatz to Schwarzenbergplatz and then to Absberggasse.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
