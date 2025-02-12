Where the FPÖ wants to be mayor soon

Kunasek, who himself was a local councillor for several years and then deputy mayor of his former home municipality of Gössendorf south of Graz: "It is one of the most beautiful, but also most difficult tasks in politics", because the effects are immediate. The aim for the elections is to be mayor or even mayoress in as many municipalities as possible this time. After all, of the 3198 candidates so far, 848 are women and 20 of them are even top candidates, emphasized Friedrich Scheer, the regional managing director. The deadline for further candidates runs until Friday.